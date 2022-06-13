Argentine Navy training ship visits Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) The frigate ARA Libertad, training ship of the Argentine Navy, arrived in Cuba—on its third official visit since 1976—to strengthen the historic ties between the two Latin American nations.

Captain Aldo Perera, department head of the Revolutionary Navy, and Argentine ambassador Luis Ilarregui, welcomed the 326 crew members of the ship, led by Captain Carlos Schavinsky, who said to be happy for the opportunity to share their experiences, traditions and culture and contribute to develop of bonds of friendship with Cuba as well as to the training of 92 future Argentine navy officers and midshipmen invited from other countries.

On its 50th training voyage, the ARA Libertad will enter 11 ports in America and Europe.