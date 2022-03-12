Cuba and Turkey to Deepen Bilateral Relations





Havana, March 11 (ACN) Cuba and Turkey expressed interest in further expanding bilateral relations during a meeting between Cuban deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez with her Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal.



The Cuban diplomat is on a working visit to Turkey and during the meeting both sides reiterated the good pace of bilateral links and their interest in keeping developing such relations, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Rodriguez is heading a Cuban delegation to the 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum; she has thus far met with the local Minister of Tourism and Culture Mehemt Nury Ersoy to exchange on business and investment opportunities between the two countries.



The Cuban visitor took part at a panel on Multilateralism for Peace and Stability whose main speaker was Venezuela’s vice-president Delcy Rodriguez.



The island’s official will also meet with diplomats from other countries represented at the forum, underway till March 13 aiming at eliciting debates on key aspects related to diplomacy in today’s world.