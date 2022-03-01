Cuba to show its achievements in women's empowerment at European forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) The participation of Cuban women in the fight against COVID-19 will be addressed at a Feminist Forum to be held March 1 and 2 in Brussels, Belgium, organized by the Left group of the European parliament.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website, Arelys Santana, president of the Cuban parliament's commission for children, youth and equal rights for women, will present the government's actions to accompany and promote women's empowerment and daily life in the context of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



During the pandemic, Cuban women have been on the front line, side by side with men, as well as in every task: in the family, in science, in health care, and we will proudly highlight that, she said.



Cuba is one of the countries with the highest presence of women in parliament, which is also the case in other aspects of society, she added.



Under the topic Resistance and Sisterhood, the Feminist Forum will share the State's initiatives in favor of equity, particularly the national program for the advancement of women in Cuba, and the agreement of the council of ministers for the integral prevention of gender violence.