World Peace Council Executive Secretary Arrives in Cuba





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) The Executive Secretary of the World Peace Council Iraklis Tsavdaridis arrived Wednesday in Cuba on an official visit on the invitation of the Cuban Friendship Institute.



Institute vicepresident Victor Gaute welcomed the visitor as he stressed the importance of his visit to strengthen bilateral working relations in favor of peace.



Gaute recalled the coincidence of the arrival of the World Peace Council leader here precisely on International Day against US and NATO military bases.



A major topic on the visitor’s agenda is the preparation of the 7th International Peace Seminar for the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases, scheduled for May in Guantanamo province, a portion of which has been illegally occupied by a US naval base for some 119 years.



The Executive Secretary of the World Peace Council will hold talks with local political and government authorities, representatives of Cuban civil society and directives of the Friendship Institute. He will give a keynote lecture and the Institute on regional conflicts threatening world peace and will carry out other activities on his agenda.