World Peace Council Executive Secretary will Pay Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, Feb 18 (ACN) The World Peace Council Executive Secretary Iraklis Tsavdaridis will kick off an official visit to Cuba next Wednesday, February 23, to further strengthen the agenda in favor of peace.



Tsavdaridis comes to Cuba on the invitation of the Cuban Friendship Institute and during his stay here he will attend an exchange of information on the imperialist aggressions against Cuba and the US economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained against the Cuban people for over 60 years now.



Other issues on the visitors’ agenda include the preparation of the 22nd World Assembly of the World Peace Council to take place in August and the organization of the regional meeting for the Americas and the Caribbean, in which Cuba is the coordinator.



Tsavdaridis is a member of Greece’s Communist Party and he has come to Cuba over 50 times; his upcoming visit will last till March 1st. Here, he will hold talks with political and government authorities, civil society representative, and he will give a keynote lecture at the Cuban Friendship Institute on regional conflicts threatening world peace.