Russian Premier to Visit Cuba





Havana, Feb 16 (ACN) Russia Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will visit Cuba on Friday, February 18 to talk the continuation of intergovernmental exchange on trade and economic cooperation.



Borisov, who will also visit Venezuela and Nicaragua will discuss with local authorities how to improve bilateral trade and foster cooperation links, according to PL news agency.



The Russian Premier’s Latin American tour opened Wednesday in Caracas and will keep on Thursday in Nicaragua with its last leg in Havana. Borisov heads the intergovernmental commissions for commercial, economic and technical cooperation with Cuba and Venezuela, which have held sessions every year despite COVID-19 restrictions.



The Russian delegation includes officials from the ministries of Finance, Economic Development, Industry and Trade, Energy, Agriculture among others.



Cuba and Russia enjoy solid bilateral relations and strong bonds of friendship and solidarity.