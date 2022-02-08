Spanish Communist Party President Visits Cuba





Havana, Feb 7 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Politburo of Cuba’s Communist Party and Secretary of the Party’s Central Committee welcomed the President of Spain’s Communist Party Jose Luis Centella Gomez.



During the meeting on Monday, Morales Ojeda briefed the visitor about the results of the 8th Congress of the Cuban political organization, held in April 2021 and of the following Central Committee plenary sessions, as well as about other aspects and performance of the Cuban party.



The Cuban political leader explained about some of the main tasks underway in the social and economic areas, the impact by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island and its strengthening under the pandemic.



The Spanish Communist leader said that it was an honor to be in Cuba once again and reiterated his party’s solidarity with the Cuban organization in its struggle against the US blockade and the media campaigns unleashed by the current US administration against the island.



The meeting was attended by Gloria Aguiar, president of the Patricio Lumumba International Solidarity Organization; Angel Arzuaga Reyes, vice-chief and coordinator of the Central Committee’s International Relations Department and other official from this department.