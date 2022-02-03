Cuba and Guinea-Bissau to strengthen interparliamentary ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) MP Fofana Queita, head of the permanent commission for public works, housing, transport, energy, science and technology, and of the parliamentary group of friendship with our country at the National People's Assembly of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, visited the seat of the Cuban parliament on Wednesday.



At the Havana Capitol, they were received by deputies María del Carmen Conception González and Magda Ileana Perez Matos, president and vice president of the commissions of services and industry, construction and energy of the National Assembly of People's Power, respectively;



Both parties ratified the willingness to expand and strengthen relations between both legislative bodies, in accordance with the historic ties of friendship existing between the two countries, dating back to the struggle for independence from Portuguese colonialism.



Fofana Queita highlighted the positive bilateral ties existing in health and the possibility of extending them to other sectors and to the inter-parliamentary sphere.



Dr. Ansumane Sanha, director of the office of the president of the National People's Assembly of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau; Lionel Correia Seabra, in charge of the protocol of the president of the legislative body; and Augusto Mamadjam Jalo, counselor of the embassy of the African country, also took part in the exchange.



On the Cuban side were also present MP Orlando Gutierrez Boza, president of the Cuba-Guinea-Bissau parliamentary friendship group; and Yuniel Flores Aguiar, official of the international relations commission of the National Assembly.