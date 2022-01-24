Maduro celebrates 63rd anniversary of Fidel Castro's visit to Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the 63rd anniversary of the first visit to Caracas of Cuban leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016), after the triumph of the Revolution on the Caribbean island in January 23, 1959.



"Sixty-three years have passed since the first visit of Commander Fidel Castro to our Homeland. On that memorable day, the People received the Cuban hero in an emotional act, with admiration for his struggle. Fidel is an inspiration and moral force for the revolutionaries," Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.



A report by Prensa Latina news agency points out that Fidel arrived on January 23, 1959 to Venezuelan soil, in the midst of the celebrations for the first anniversary of the overthrow of the dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez.



The Cuban revolutionary leader was received at the Maiquetía airport by a popular crowd, among them the president of the Patriotic Junta that forged the overthrow of the dictatorial regime, Fabricio Ojeda, among other personalities.



During his stay in the South American nation, Fidel spoke to Venezuelans in the Plaza del Silencio and made speeches in the main hall of the Central University of Venezuela and in the Congress of the Republic, in addition to meeting with then President Rómulo Betancourt.



"Because for me the entry into Caracas was more exciting than the entry into Havana", expressed the Cuban leader on January 23, 1959 in his words to the people.