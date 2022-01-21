Díaz-Canel congratulates Barbados Prime Minister after election victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated today the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on her election victory on Wednesday.



Through his official Twitter account, Díaz-Canel wished success to Mottley's administration, currently in office, and reiterated Cuba’s will to keep strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

With the Barbados Labor Party (BLP)’s victory in the general elections held in the Caribbean island, Prime Minister Mia Mottley was re-elected for a new term.



According to the preliminary official results, the BLP has won so far 18 of the 30 constituencies in dispute in the first election held since the country broke ties with the British

crown.

Last November, Barbados became the youngest republic in the world after renouncing Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom as head of state and getting rid of its hitherto colonial status.