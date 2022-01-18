All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
18
January Tuesday

Cuba congratulates new president of the European Parliament



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, congratulated today MEP Roberta Metsola, on her election as the new president of the European Parliament (EP).

I convey my sincere congratulations on behalf of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba and on mine, said Lazo in a letter sent to Metsola, who succeeds David Sassoli, who died on January 10.

The president of the Cuban Parliament reiterated his willingness to dialogue on a permanent manner, on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual respect, and ratified the expression of his highest consideration.

Metsola, a 43-year-old native of Malta, will be the third woman to preside over the Europarliament, after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News