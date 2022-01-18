Cuba congratulates new president of the European Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, congratulated today MEP Roberta Metsola, on her election as the new president of the European Parliament (EP).



I convey my sincere congratulations on behalf of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba and on mine, said Lazo in a letter sent to Metsola, who succeeds David Sassoli, who died on January 10.



The president of the Cuban Parliament reiterated his willingness to dialogue on a permanent manner, on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual respect, and ratified the expression of his highest consideration.



Metsola, a 43-year-old native of Malta, will be the third woman to preside over the Europarliament, after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine.