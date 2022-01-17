Japan sends donation of medical supplies to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) A container with needles, syringes, masks, gowns, gloves and other medical supplies left Japan today for Cuba, as a donation from different organizations in that Asian country.



A statement from the Cuban foreign ministry said that the cargo is expected to arrive in Cuba on March 22.



The donations, valued at more than 8 million yen (81,322 dollars), were made by Cubans living in Japan, as well as by the Japan-Cuba Scientific and Technical Exchange Committee and Taichi Holdings Limited.



The Japan Federation of Democratic Doctors in the prefectures of Tokyo, Saitama and Fukuoka also contributed.



According to the information, the Asian nation maintains active solidarity with Cuba from different sectors, and in the last few months it resulted in the contribution of equipment and health supplies for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.