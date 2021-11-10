Cuban Parliament president congratulates Cambodia on independence´s anniversary





HAVANA; Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) The President of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, congratulated the authorities and the people of the Kingdom of Cambodia on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of its independence.



In messages sent to Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum and Samdech Akkeak Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, heads of the Senate and the Lower House of the Parliament of the Asian nation, respectively; Lazo Hernandez said that "this day of immense joy for you is also for Cubans a celebration that we feel with joy and affection" and stressed that our country "is pleased with its excellent bilateral relations with Cambodia, characterized by solidarity, collaboration and fraternity".



On behalf of the Cuban deputies, the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, and on his own behalf, he conveyed "the best wishes of prosperity to the government, the National Assembly and all the people" of the Asian kingdom.