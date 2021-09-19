Vietnam approves import and use of Cuban anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba (CIGB) reported today via Twitter that Vietnam approved this Saturday the import and use of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine.



As highlighted by the CIGB, Vietnam will initiate the emergency use of Abdala, demonstrating that once again the peoples of both nations share their scientific-technological achievements.



"Approves #Vietnam the emergency use of our Abdala vaccine. Once again, the peoples of #Cuba and Vietnam share their scientific-technological achievements. #AbdalaUnPasoMasPorLaVida," tweeted the Cuban institution.



In the same social network, the Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubafarma) pointed out that the Vietnam Medicines Control Authority issued the Authorization of the Cuban immunogen based on a rigorous evaluation of the Abdala vaccine dossier.



"From a rigorous evaluation of the #Abdala vaccine dossier, the Vietnam Medicines Control Authority issued the Emergency Use Authorization of the Cuban immunogen. #CubaEsScience," BioCubaFarma wrote.



The website of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health reviews today that the Cuban vaccine is manufactured at the AICA Laboratories Company, exported to semi-finished products and packaged at Level 2 at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).



The text highlights that in Vietnam, the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Medical Biological Products (POLYVAC) requested the approval of this vaccine and the Ministry of Health stipulated the conditions attached to the approval of Abdala for urgent needs in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic.



Since last August, Cuba had been analyzing the transfer of technology to Vietnam for the manufacture of the Abdala anti-COVID-19 vaccine in that nation, in addition to the possibility of sending experts for the assembly of the production.



At that time, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked to speed up the licensing, supply and transfer of Cuban vaccine production technology against COVID-19.