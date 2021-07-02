Cuba calls U.S. accusations on human trafficking dishonest







HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla described as dishonest and offensive the new accusations made by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who describes Cuban medical missions abroad as an example of human trafficking.



In his official Twitter profile, Rodriguez Parrilla expressed that these lies by Joe Biden's administration are an extension of the policy of the previous White House administration, which brought about that Cuban health professionals had to forcibly abandon their work in nations such as Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia.



"Secretary of State Bliken's accusations against Cuba regarding human trafficking are dishonest and offend Cuban health personnel. They shamelessly repeat the lies fabricated during the Trump Gov. to justify aggression. Sample of political corruption," tweeted the Cuban foreign minister.



Also in Twitter, Johana Tablada, deputy director for the United States of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called these statements from Washington discrediting, which show the similarity of positions of the Democratic government with its Republican predecessor.



"It discredits #Biden's government by shamelessly reiterating the same lies and embarrassing pressures of #Trump against third parties that cost lives and deprived thousands of people of medical services in countries such as #Brazil, #Bolivia and #Ecuador in the midst of the #COVID19 pandemic," Tablada wrote.



The diplomat assured that this attitude is another attempt to justify before the international community the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Havana, intensified in times of pandemic.



"Incorporation of #Cuba to unilateral listings #UnitedStates tries in vain to justify the universally condemned #Blockade and to yield to the pressures of corrupt politicians like Bob Menendez and Marco Rubio, political heirs of the bloody tyranny of Batista," Tablada wrote.



In addition, the deputy U.S. director of the Foreign Ministry reiterated the Cuban government's position of zero tolerance to any manifestation of human trafficking, a policy well known to U.S. authorities, who continue with their attempt to overshadow the work of the Cuban health system.

#Cuba has a policy of "Zero Tolerance" to any form of #TraffickingInPersons. and the #U.S. Govt. knows it. They lie for political blackmail when they slander #Health personnel and cooperation programs of #Cuba recognized int. #HumanTrafficking.



In this regard, on Wednesday, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, permanent representative of the Caribbean nation in Geneva, ratified at the 47th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, that Cuba has a National Action Plan as a fundamental tool in the joint action of the State and civil society to ensure the prevention, confrontation and protection of the victims of this crime.