Cuba participates at FAO International Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuba is participating this week in the 42nd session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Conference, with a delegation headed by Ydael Perez Brito, Cuban minister of agriculture.



The event, which is being held online, began Monday in Rome and will last until Friday, June 18.



As reported on Twitter by Carlos Fidel Martin Rodriguez, director of the International Economic Organizations Directorate of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, discussions will be held on water as a central element of agri-food systems.

In this morning's session, Sergio Mattarella, president of Italy, and Pope Francis gave speeches.



For the afternoon, the state of food and agriculture will be reviewed and the transformation of agricultural food systems: from strategy to action will be discussed.



The heads of delegation from Cuba and other countries such as Mexico, South Africa, Canada, Brazil, the United States, Azerbaijan, Uruguay, Sweden, Portugal and Zimbabwe will also make statements.



There will also be a statement by Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on combating climate change and hunger through innovation, as well as a high-level panel discussion moderated by Maximo Torero Cullen, FAO chief economist.



The event will continue with a speech by David Hazlehurst, Deputy Secretary of the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment.