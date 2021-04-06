Cuban FM regrets floods in Indonesia and Timor Leste





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla regretted today on Twitter the recent floods in Indonesia and Timor Leste.



Rodriguez Parrilla offered on behalf of Cuba the most heartfelt condolences to the people and the governments of Indonesia and Timor Leste for the loss of human lives and material damage, and described both nations as sisters.



Following the floods and landslides caused by tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia and East Timor, authorities of both nations have counted at least 120 people dead and dozens missing.



Local media reported that heavy rains in recent days have caused flash floods and landslides, causing thousands of homes, hospitals, roads and bridges to be damaged or completely destroyed.



According to the Indonesian Disaster Management Center, more than 10,000 people are in evacuation facilities; it also estimated that approximately 125 million Indonesians live in areas at risk of landslides.