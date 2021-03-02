Italian and Maltese solidarity sails to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) A ship from Naples is sailing to the Cuban capital, with the help of the La Villetta organization, the Associazioni amiche di Cuba, Italian solidarity groups and the Maltese government.



The information was released today by José Carlos Ruiz, ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Italy, Malta and San Marino and permanent representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Food Fund and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.



With the ship will come the testimony of solidarity, said the diplomat in the tweet, where he added a publication indicating the 35-day journey.

The initiative is openly in favor of the end of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and in favor of solidarity among peoples.