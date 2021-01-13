MEPs reject inclusion of Cuba in list of state sponsors of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) - Members of the European Parliament rejected the inclusion of Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, promoted by the US Department of State and its secretary Mike Pompeo, a decision they described as crazy, arbitrary and unworthy.



Javier Moreno, president of the Group of Friendship and Solidarity with Cuba of the 9th Legislature of the European Parliament, pointed out on Twitter that President Donald Trump goes from madness to madness until the final defeat, and his most recent move is to place the Caribbean nation on that list.



We hope that the Joe Biden administration will return to the path set by Barack Obama and restore bilateral cooperation," he said.



In the same social media, Javi Lopez, MEP, criticized the U.S. decision, which he considered arbitrary and ideological, as well as adopted by an agonizing presidency surrounded by its scandals.



For parliamentarian Ernest Urtasun, it is a dirty trick, with the purpose of hindering the return of Joe Biden to the "thaw promoted by Obama and Raul Castro".



The deputies from the Old Continent join the dozens of voices that have spoken against this decision on the same digital platform.



The US measure announced on Monday seeks to impose obstacles to US-Cuba relations and attempts to tighten the economic war against the Caribbean country.