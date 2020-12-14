Díaz-Canel calls for cooperation, solidarity and unity at ALBA summit



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) Speaking this Monday at the XVIII Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, called for coordinated ideas and actions to continue advancing cooperation, solidarity, unity and the defense of peace in the region.

The President expressed his condolences to the peoples and governments of Central America recently affected by devastating hurricanes, lamented the damage caused and ratified Cuba's support for their recovery.

He also reiterated the solidarity support to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista National Liberation Front, in their efforts to advance in sustainable development, against the imperialist strategy that intends to impose a change of regime with interfering plans and destabilizing actions.

Díaz-Canel transmitted his joy at the return to the bloc of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, after the assumption of the mandate of President Luis Arce, and recalled how the Alliance condemned the coup d'état against the former President Evo Morales; once again Bolivia is taking the road towards a more just society, he added.

He congratulated the Venezuelan people and government for their high level of civility and the results obtained by the pro-Chávez forces in the legislative elections; and he highlighted the resounding victory in the recent electoral elections of the Labor Party for Unity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its leader Ralph Gonsalves.

Diaz-Canel noted that 2020 has been a very complex and challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which posed new challenges to the health and economic systems.

In this context, the developed world has shown itself incapable of using its resources to build a global front against the disease, which he emphasized can only be faced through cooperation and solidarity, he added.

Despite the United States' campaigns and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, Cuba demonstrated that internationalism and collaboration are the most effective mechanisms.

Díaz-Canel said that 53 Cuban medical brigades arrived in 39 countries for the confrontation of the new coronavirus, with the participation of more than three thousand health professionals and technicians who deserve respect and appreciation at a global level for their altruism and disinterest.

He reaffirmed that Cuba is willing to continue collaborating with other nations in that sense, advising and sharing its favorable results and innovative medicines.

He commented that the Summit is taking place at a time when U.S. imperialism is trying to reestablish the Monroe Doctrine and deepen neoliberalism, in view of which ALBA-TCP defends the postulates of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

He insisted that Cuba has not been exempted from the application of economic and financial harassment measures by the US to promote social and political instability through subversive acts, discrediting campaigns and media shows.

Nonetheless, Cubans have clearly and forcefully rejected such attempts to promote unconventional warfare against the Revolution.

Finally, Díaz-Canel highlighted the validity of the words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, when he said that we will show that there is a response to many of the planet's tragedies, that the human being can and must be better, and the value of conscience and ethics.