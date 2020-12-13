ALBA-TCP Summit will hold its Summit on December 14



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 13 (ACN) The XVIII Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), will be held on December 14, 2020 online, with the participation of the Heads of State and Government of the member countries and other representatives.

The Cuban delegation will be headed by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

During the Summit, the regional political situation will be analyzed and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic will be exchanged.

The event will also be the propitious occasion to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the foundation of ALBA-TCP and to celebrate the return to the Alliance of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.