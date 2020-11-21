Cuba and the EU celebrate the 2nd Round of the Dialogue on Sustainable Development



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) Representatives from Cuba and the European Union (EU) met on Friday to hold, virtually, the second Cuba-EU Sustainable Development Policy Dialogue.

Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez, Director General of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, and Jolita Butkeviciene, Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development of the European Commission, chaired the respective delegations, which exchanged in a respectful and constructive atmosphere.

This meeting gave continuity to the Dialogue held on April 16, 2019, under the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba, the European Union and its Member States.

The meeting addressed the shared priorities of both parties in the area of Sustainable Development, associated in particular with the urgent transformation to reverse global warming, the strategies for the transition to a knowledge economy, based on social inclusion, and the role of health systems and the development of biotechnology in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The perspectives of collaboration between Cuba and the EU in different multilateral forums were also addressed, as published by Cubaminrex.

The Cuban delegation emphasized that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against our country, constitutes the main obstacle to the achievement of the Agenda 2030 and the Objectives of Sustainable Development, as well as to the implementation of the National Plan for Economic and Social Development until 2030.

Besides, Cuba exposed the results obtained in the execution of the "Task Life", plan of the Cuban State for facing climate change. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation in this area and their firm support to the Paris Agreement.

The framework was propitious for the protocolary signature of the cooperation agreement between Cuba and the EU, which sets in motion the project "Saving lives and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 emergency in Cuba", financed by the EU for an amount of 1.5 million Euros.

Previously, a meeting of representatives of the Cuban and European civil society took place, with the aim of exchanging opinions on the role that civil society organizations should play in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.