Cuban FM remembers 91st birthday anniversary of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez recalled Monday on Twitter the 91st anniversary of the birth of Yasser Arafat, the historic leader of the Palestinian people, who was born on August 24, 1929, in Cairo, Egypt.

Yasser Arafat (Cairo, Egypt, August 24, 1929 - Paris, France, November 11, 2004) was a Palestinian politician and leader, who became the first president of the Palestinian national authority.

He spent most of his time leading the Palestinian national struggle to demand the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

He led a series of negotiations with the Israeli government to end the conflict, including the Madrid Peace Conference in 1991, the Oslo Accords in 1993, and the Camp David Summit in 2000.

Arafat was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, along with Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres, for the negotiations in Oslo.