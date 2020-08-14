New U.S. measures against Cuba are for electoral purposes, Cuban FM says

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Friday that the U.S. government is seeking election results with the new measures announced against Cuba.

Rodriguez Parrilla is referring to the measures announced on Thursday by Mike Pompeo, the current U.S. Secretary of State, who announced the suspension of private charter flights to Cuba, including those to Havana.

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez condemned the measure this Friday on Twitter saying that it shows the Washington government's hatred and contempt for Cubans. In this regard, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director of US of the Cuban foreign ministry and Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, stated this action is a new attempt by the US government to affect Cuban people and families.