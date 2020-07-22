Montserrat PM welcomes Cuban medical brigade



HAVANA, Cuba, July 22 (ACN) Joseph E. Farrel, premier of Montserrat, welcomed the 13 Cuban professionals who are part of the Henry Reeve Brigade that will support the fight against the pandemic in that region of the Lesser Antilles.

During the reception, Charles T. Kirnon, health minister, thanked Cuba for its support during the health situation and highlighted the role of the doctors, who will serve a quarantine period before starting their work in the British territory, according to the Cuban foreign ministry's website.

The brigade, made up of eight nurses and five doctors, specialists in anesthesia, internal and general medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, will work alongside Montserrat's health personnel for three months.

In this regard, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM said on Twitter that the challenges imposed by the pandemic demand our cooperation and solidarity.

The Cuban and Montserrat's health ministers signed a cooperation agreement on July 14 that allowed Cuban medical professionals to work in that British Overseas Territory (BOT).

With this group there are 44 Henry Reeve Contingent brigades providing humanitarian aid in different regions of the world to tackle a disease that has caused more than 14,476,000 confirmed cases.