Cuba has succeeded in controlling the pandemic, Cubans living in France say



HAVANA, Cuba, July 22 (ACN) Cuba has successfully controlled the pandemic and lowered its death and infection rates, Cubans living in France said on Tuesday in a message commemorating July 26, the Day of National Rebellion.

The Coordination of Cubans Residing in France, which gathers several solidarity associations, reported that in spite of being a third world country and blocked by the United States, Cuba persists in its efforts to save human lives, Prensa Latina reported.

The message states that the Caribbean nation maintains its universal and free health care system and always places the individual at the center of its concerns.

On the other hand, it highlighted the sending of Cuban medical brigades abroad, as well as the recent announcement of the participation of eight renowned Cuban scientists to be part of a Covid-19 advisory group, in charge of providing governments with reliable information regarding the pandemic.