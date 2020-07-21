Mole Antonelliana to shine light in gratitude to Cuban doctors

HAVANA, Cuba, July 21 (ACN) Jose Carlos Rodriguez, Cuban ambassador to Italy, highlighted on Twitter this Tuesday, at 10:00 p.m. Italian time, 4:00 p.m. in Cuba, the Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Piedmont, will be lighted in recognition of the Caribbean country and the Cuban medical brigade that collaborated in the fight against COVID-19 in that Italian region.The Mole Antonelliana, the most representative building of Turin and one of the most emblematic in Italy, will be illuminated with the colors of the Cuban flag, in a symbolic gesture motivated by an unprecedented experience of solidarity collaboration between the two countries.The Piedmont Regional Council awarded a civilian merit medal to the 38 doctors and nurses of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors for Disasters and Serious Epidemics brigade for their services over 100 days in a temporary hospital.Local authorities in Turin also expressed their gratitude and praise for the Cuban doctors and in an official ceremony the City Council awarded honorary citizenship to Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, head of the medical brigade.