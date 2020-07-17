Cuba attended virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of the Nelson Mandela Rules

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (acn) Cuba participated in a virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of the Nelson Mandela Rules and reaffirmed its commitment to the guidelines adopted by the UN General Assembly in tribute to the former South African president, the Cuban Embassy in Austria published today on Twitter.

The tweet recalls that the aforementioned organization is officially known as the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

This meeting was held a few hours after the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day (1918-2013), set for each July 18 by the UN General Assembly in tribute to the life and historical legacy of the anti-apartheid leader.

In Cuba, one of the activities to pay tribute on that date is the race that bears his name, and this time it will carry out its seventh edition virtually because of the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

Since the United Nations in 2009 declared July 18 as the day dedicated to Nelson Mandela, 67 minutes of that day have been spent on social work and thousands of initiatives have sprung up around the globe.

