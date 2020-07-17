Diaz-Canel sends condolences to Chinese president on disaster situation



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (acn) On behalf of the Cuban people and government, President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent a message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the human losses and material damage caused by the heavy rains that have caused flooding in various regions of China since June.

Seasonal rains and associated flooding have caused dozens of deaths and missing people this year in China, the Cuban embassy in that Asian nation said today on Twitter.

The Chinese government estimates the losses in several billions of dollars, while CCTV state TV channel has shown flooded streets and crops.