Cuban FM highlights US attachment to Monroe Doctrine



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the United States' attachment to the Monroe Doctrine, as shown in the recently disclosed aspirations to sell Puerto Rico.

The Cuban FM pointed out on Twitter that the intention to dispose of Puerto Rico as if it were its property, as expressed by the Donald Trump administration, is a 'crude manifestation of the contempt with which the President treats the nations of the hemisphere.' HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the United States' attachment to the Monroe Doctrine, as shown in the recently disclosed aspirations to sell Puerto Rico.The Cuban FM pointed out on Twitter that the intention to dispose of Puerto Rico as if it were its property, as expressed by the Donald Trump administration, is a 'crude manifestation of the contempt with which the President treats the nations of the hemisphere.'

Rodriguez added that this incident demonstrates the continuity of the Monroe Doctrine, a 'colonial instrument whose history of death and suffering is well-known.'

This week it became known that, during the emergency caused by Hurricane Maria, in 2017, the US President, instead of asking how the United States could help Puerto Rico, asked if he could sell the state.

Elaine Duke, former acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), told the The New York Times that in one of the most difficult times Puerto Rico was facing, 'the president's initial ideas were more like those of a businessman.'

Puerto Rico suffered the loss of almost three thousand lives and extensive material damage as a result of the hurricane, some of which a year later had still not been resolved.



The performance of the US administration at that time was highly questioned, in particular Trump's visit to the country, during which photos and videos of the president throwing toilet paper at the victims made headlines in the media.