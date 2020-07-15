Diaz-Canel sends condolences to the Japanese people after heavy rains

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (acn) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel sent condolences to Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, for the unfortunate loss of human life and material damage caused by heavy rains in that country.

This was announced on Twitter by the Cuban embassy in that Asian nation, which has been affected in recent days by the rains that caused the overflowing of 105 rivers in 14 prefectures.

According to the Prensa Latina (PL) news agency, there have been more than 315 landslides in almost 30 prefectures.

On a visit to the city of Kumamoto, the most affected so far, the Japanese Prime Minister announced that his government plans to use more than 400 billion yen (3.74 billion USD) to help people and small businesses affected by the meteorological phenomenon, PL noted.

Various international media report that almost a quarter of a million people are evacuated in the southeast and center of the country.

More than 400 years reaffirm the friendship between the Cuban and Japanese people, a relationship strengthened through diplomatic relations established in all areas of cooperation and that in 2019 reached its 90th anniversary.