Vincentian PM thanks work of the Cuban medical brigade



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (acn) Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thanked the work carried out by the Cuban medical brigade belonging to the Henry Reeve contingent that worked in his country in the confrontation with COVID-19 since late March.

The president wished Cuban collaborators a good return to their homeland during a farewell meeting held on Tuesday, Cubaminrex website highlights today.

Gonsalves referred to Cuban solidarity through its contribution to Operation Miracle and the training of young Vincentians in Cuba, in addition to the continued presence of a Cuban medical brigade in that nation.

He highlighted the support of his people for the elimination of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba and the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve contingent for its altruistic work in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also recalled the figure of Fidel Castro and the role of Cuba in ending apartheid in Africa.

For his part, José Leyva, Cuban ambassador to that Caribbean country, thanked the Vincentian people for their hospitality during the stay of the 16 brigade members: five doctors and 11 nurses.

Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have had bilateral relations since 1992, under the government of former Prime Minister James Mitchell.