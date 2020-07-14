Turin Mayor thanks Cuban doctors for their work



HAVANA, Cuba, July 14 (ACN) Chiara Appendino, mayor of Turin, received Tuesday Jose Carlos Rodriguez, Cuban ambassador to Italy, to whom she expressed the gratitude of all Turinese for the medical assistance offered by Cuba.

According to the Cuban diplomat in Twitter, the exchange taking place in the Civic Palace of the city, was previous to a meeting of the mayor with the members of the Henry Reeves brigade of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics.

In previous days, this group of professionals has been constantly recognized in the Italian region, for example, on Monday they received the Civil Merit Award granted by the presidency of the Piedmont regional council.

The distinction given to the 38 Cuban collaborators highlights the role played during the 2020 health emergency, the dedication and high professionalism shown daily in the care of Piedmontese patients with COVID-19, the website of the Cuban foreign ministry reported.

In Turin, 38 well-trained professionals with experience in solidarity aid have been fighting COVID-19 for three months, supporting Italian health personnel and tackling the pandemic using their action protocols.