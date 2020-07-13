UN agency recognizes the work of Cuban youth in facing COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, July 13 (ACN) The office of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) in Cuba recognized the responsible, altruistic and supportive work of the country's youth in the confrontation with COVID-19.

The UNFPA sent a message to the youth highlighting that in situations of changes in their daily life routines, young people and teenagers spent their time in useful activities, the Cuban foreign ministry published on Sunday on its website.

With protagonism and commitment they were decisive in ensuring that no one was left behind in protecting and safeguarding the most valuable thing: people's lives, the statement sent on occasion of world population day, celebrated on Saturday, added.

The representatives in Cuba of the specialized UN agency stressed it is vital to involve adolescents and young people in the implementation of health promotion strategies, especially in emergency situations.

The UNFPA also stressed that in the recovery stages it is necessary for young people to maintain inter-generational relationships based on respect and continue playing a leading role in showing humanism in the service of others.