Would Trump condemn the attack against Cuban embassy to Washington?, Cuban FM wonders



HAVANA, Cuba, July 10 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla posted Friday on his Twitter the question of whether president Donald Trump will condemn the attack against the Cuban embassy to Washington on April 30.

Trump will speak at a church associated with the attacker of the Cuban diplomatic mission, the minister warned.

In the early morning of last April 30, a man shot at the Cuban embassy to the United States, and although there was no damage to the mission's personnel, who are safe and protected, the building did suffer material damage from the impact of the shots.

Days later, on May 12, the Cuban minister of foreign affairs held a press conference condemning the terrorist attack and explained at that time that the author, Alexander Alazo Baro, is a person of Cuban origin who has lived in the United States since 2010.

There were 10 Cuban officials in the embassy headquarters at the time of the assault and the shooting - he used 32 projectiles -.

It is necessary to ask the United States government what its motivations are for keeping silent about the event, keeping it away from public opinion and not launching deterrence messages for acts such as this in compliance with its legal obligations as the host country of the diplomatic headquarters, Rodriguez Parrilla assured.