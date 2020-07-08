US blockade over Cuba grows during the COVID-19 pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) The US does not skimp on means to stop Cuba's development by imposing unilateral measures of extraterritorial blockade, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) denounced.

With those restrictions, the White House obstructed banking operations and limited the arrival in this country of medical supplies, fuel, donations and other commercial transactions, Tablada pointed out.

The official also referred to a message recently sent by American Senator Marco Rubio, in which he offers 'encouragement to those who live on Cuba in midst of this crisis due to the new coronavirus.'

According to Tablada, Rubio's words are a symbol of hypocrisy for the politician who most contributes to the US coercive measures of the blockade.

Rubio is more than aware that with each such guideline, the economy slows down and the livelihood of eleven million Cubans is taken away, she highlighted.

In her message, the diplomat insisted that some 86 actions of bilateral blockade were registered in 2019.

