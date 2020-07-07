Gambian FM thanks Cuba´s solidarity with the African continent

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (acn) Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia, thanked Cuba for the solidarity aid that it has historically provided to both his country and Africa, mainly in relation to health.

In a meeting with Rubén G. Abelenda, Cuban ambassador to that nation, Tangara expressed the gratitude of his government and his people for the humanitarian work carried out for more than 20 years by the members of the Cuban Medical Brigade in his region, according to a press release published on the official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Despite the unjust blockade imposed by the United States, the Caribbean island has never ceased to be in solidarity, and its health workers are currently fighting COVID-19 in many countries on the African continent, and in other parts of the world, he said.

Africa and the Gambia will be eternally grateful to Cuba for all it has done for us, the FM stressed.

Meanwhile, Abelenda reiterated Cuba's will and determination to continue collaborating with countries that request it, and reaffirmed that the blockade and the aggressions of the United States against his nation will never be an impediment to help those who most need it.

During the meeting, the two diplomats assessed the ties between the nations and they described them as very positive.

Cuba's aid to Africa remains strong as three brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent recently left for Sierra Leone, Sao Tomé and Principe, and Equatorial Guinea to combat COVID-19.