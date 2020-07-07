Cuba warns about United States dangerous attitude

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (acn) The attitude of the United States government of not calling the recent attack against the Cuban Embassy in Washington by its name is dangerous and can be assumed as an endorsement of terrorism, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said today.

On Twitter and regarding the celebration of the Virtual Counter Terrorism Week, he alluded to the silence of the United States regarding the attack that took place last April 30 against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in that country.

Rodriguez stressed that the Caribbean island is a victim of state terrorism and ratified Cuba's commitment to combat this scourge.

Regarding Cuba's participation in the Virtual Counter Terrorism Week at the United Nations, he stood out Cuba's willingness to fight terrorist acts, methods and practices where there are States directly or indirectly involved.

This forum, from July 6 to 10, is focused on the strategic and practical challenges in the fight against terrorism in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and today there will be a series of events such as press releases, interactive discussions and debates that can be followed on the UN virtual platforms.

Some of the points to be dealt today are biological and cyber terrorism, threats and high-risk trends, how to address the plight of victims of terrorism and promote programs to combat this scourge, in addition to human rights and the fight against terrorism, how to counter its financing and promote youth-led initiatives to build resilient societies.