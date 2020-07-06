All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Three Cuban medical brigades travel to Africa to tackle COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, July 6 (ACN) Eugenio Martinez, director general of Latin America and the Caribbean at the foreign ministry, said on Twitter that a group of Cuban professionals travelled to the African continent to contribute to the fight against COVID 19.
The departure of 76 Cuban health professionals to Equatorial Guinea along with 19 to Sierra Leone and 16 to Sao Tome and Principe is the latest contribution of #Cuba in international cooperation with our African brothers to mitigate and confront the pandemic#COVID19 #CubaSalvaVidas, the diplomat tweeted.
The brigade is made up of 16 professionals, including nine women and seven men, 11 doctors, five nurses and one administrator, representing eight Cuban provinces.

