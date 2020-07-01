Cuba rejects Israel´s plan to annex Palestinian territories



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (acn) Cuba reiterates its rejection of Israeli plans to annex the Palestinian territories in the West Bank, Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban foreign minister, warned on Twitter today.

He recalled that such claims would mean an increase in the risks of conflict in that region.

The only possible solution is a Palestinian state with the borders it had before 1967, the Cuban minister said.

His message coincides with the position of the United Nations (UN) on what this annexation of the West Bank to Israel could mean.

According to Nikolai Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace process, Israel's plan to annex large expanses belonging to the Palestinians would mark a devastating blow to the long-sought two-state solution.

If carried out, it would be a serious violation of international law and would represent a terrible setback for the two-State solution, as it would close the door to the resumption of negotiations and threaten efforts to advance regional peace, Mladenov recently told the UN Security Council.