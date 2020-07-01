International Peoples´ Assembly calls to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (acn) The International Peoples´ Assembly (AIP) called to sign and spread the petition for the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to grant this award in 2021 to the Cuban Medical Brigade Henry Reeve, which offers its solidarity aid in various nations of the world.

Made up by representatives of more than 180 organizations from 87 countries and five continents, AIP supports its demand by exposing the work of more than seven thousand Cuban health professionals, who since 2005 have been carrying out various missions in the world facing serious epidemics and climatic catastrophes, thus saving more than 80,000 lives in 27 countries in the most vulnerable populations and distant from large cities.

"Beyond its signature, we suggest this petition be widely shared among the activists of the organizations, as well as among other international bodies and networks that recognize the medicine and internationalist values of the Cuban Revolution as examples of humanity and solidarity ”, says the text quoted by Granma newspaper.

It also publicly requires recognizing and valuing the heroic work of Cuban health professionals around the world as a duty for those who advocate aid and cooperation rather than individualism and selfishness.

The AIP is defined as a means of building a communal socialist alternative, which brings together the most diverse expressions of struggle against imperialism, capitalism, patriarchy, colonialism, large estates, racism, religious intolerance, wars and repression.

This organization meets in different capitals of the world and plans actions of protests personally or in the media in defense of the communities and populations exploited by big capital, it also maintains schools of political formation to raise awareness of the necessary change towards a world best.