Peruvian Minister of Health assesses as positive the work of Cuban doctors in his country

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (acn) Victor Zamora, Peru´s Minister of Health, appreciated the work of Cuban doctors who participate in the fight against COVID-19 in the city of Ayacucho, according to CubaMinrex website.

As part of his activities in that city, Zamora visited two patients infected with the disease attended by Cuban doctors who participate in the tasks of primary detection, diagnosis, and home care and infection control in the Jesús de Nazareno municipality.

Eliades Piñeiro, head of the brigade of 16 Cuban health professionals, explained to Zamora the work they do together with local doctors and other personnel of the Regional Health Directorate.

The Cuban group that cooperates in Ayacucho is part of the brigade of 85 health professionals from the Caribbean island who face the pandemic in the South American country.

As part of its visit, the Peruvian government delegation brought equipment of protection for health personnel, diagnostic tests and mechanical ventilators for the campaign against the pandemic.