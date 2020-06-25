Spain and Cuba advocate for joint work in post-COVID-19 stage



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Government representatives from Cuba and Spain advocated expanding cooperation and exchange between both countries in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

At a meeting held in Havana between Jose Manuel Mariscal, general coordinator of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID by its Spanish acronym) in Havana, and Magalys Estrada, general director of economic collaboration of the Cuban ministry of foreign trade and foreign investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), both parties reviewed the intergovernmental cooperation program established between the two countries.

According to AECID Cuba on Twitter, the Spanish-Cuban collaboration is developed on the basis of the Country Partnership Framework (CPAF by its Spanish acronym) signed last year, which redirects and strengthens the cooperation strategy in key sectors for Cuban socio-economic development.

The CPAF signed last November 2019 in Havana, in the presence of King Philip VI of Spain and the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, updates and includes the action strategies of the Spanish cooperation in Cuba for the 2019-2022 period, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Currently, this Iberian cooperation is implementing 24 projects in the Caribbean nation, including water and sanitation, institutional strengthening, rural development and recovery of cultural heritage.

