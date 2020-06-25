Cuban FM sends condolences to Mexican people after earthquake



HAVANA, Cuba, June 25 (ACN) Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent condolences on Wednesday to the Mexican government and people after the 7.5 Richter scale earthquake that shook that nation on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy expressed his condolences for the loss of human and material lives left behind by this natural phenomenon, followed by 447 aftershocks of lesser intensity.

This earthquake that affected Mexico had its epicenter in the state of Oaxaca and killed six people and caused considerable damage to cultural heritage properties, according to the multi-state channel Telesur on its official website.

The Mexican ministry of culture reported that 55 properties of this extensive heritage have been affected: five severely, 11 moderately and 40 with minor effects.