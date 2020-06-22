French association describes as perverse the attack of American Senators on Cuban medical collaboration



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (acn) The Cuba Si France solidarity association described the new crusade by US senators against Cuba's medical cooperation as perverse, miserable and defamatory, an action aimed at threatening countries that request it.

We strongly condemn this new campaign and denounce its unacceptable nature, which attacks the sovereignty and independence of nations that request Cuba's help, the solidarity association told Prensa Latina news agency on the occasion of the bill introduced by Republican Senators Rick Scott (Florida), Marco Rubio (Florida) and Ted Cruz (Texas).

Those senators, known for their anti-Cuba stance, introduced in Congress last Wednesday the initiative called 'Cut Profits to the Cuban Regime Act,' in order to threaten the beneficiaries of Cuban medical collaboration by accusing them of being accomplices of alleged human trafficking.

We say no to this attempt at punishing the countries that request Cuban medical missions, which has more than 28,000 medical collaborators working in 59 countries, 37 of which have been affected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. They ratify the international solidarity that has characterized the Cuban Revolution since its triumph in 1959, the association stressed.

Cuba Si France, founded in 1991, recalled the Caribbean island's great worldwide recognition for its support to those in need, despite the US blockade, further tightened by the enforcement of the Helms-Burton Act.

The bill promoted by the three Republican senators demands that the Department of State identify the nations that receive Cuba's medical collaboration and include them in its unilateral report on human trafficking in the world.



