Turks and Caicos authorities welcome Cuban medical brigade



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Government and Ministry of Health authorities of the Turks and Caicos Islands, headed by their deputy governor, Anya Williams, officially welcomed the Cuban medical brigade arriving on Monday in that Caribbean archipelago to fight COVID-19.

This was announced by the Cuban foreign ministry on Twitter, where it also states that the internationalist contingent made up of nine doctors and 10 nurses arrived at noon on Monday in the capital city of Cockburn Town.

About the mission of this new brigade, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, wrote in the same social media that "cooperation and solidarity are principles that should rule the global response to the pandemic".