Parliamentarians from Cuba and Germany will hold virtual meeting



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (acn) Deputies from the National Assembly of the Cuban People's Power (ANPP) and members of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) will exchange tomorrow in a virtual meeting on the Cuban international solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this space, promoted by the parliamentary group of the Die Linke party, the representatives of both bodies will discuss socialist health policy and the results of the Caribbean island in the confrontation with the pandemic, ANPP reported on its website.

On the motivations of this discussion, the Bundestag left-wing bench stressed that it can serve as learning.

They said that as the United States government tightens the economic, commercial and financial blockade over Cuba, the determined and efficient fight against the disease is succeeding on the Caribbean island thanks to the collective and coordinated efforts of the health system and the entire population.

While the health structures of highly developed countries are collapsing, Cuba sends medical professionals to collaborate in particularly affected regions of the world, they noted.

This virtual meeting, which will also include the experiences of the Cuban solidarity brigades in Italy, will be broadcast in real time on the YouTube channel and the ANPP Facebook page.