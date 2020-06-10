United Socialist Party of Venezuela rejects recent US administration measures against Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, June 10 (ACN) The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV by its Spanish acronym) expressed this Wednesday in an official statement its rejection of the most recent measures taken by Donald Trump's government against Cuba, by including seven new companies from this country in the "List of Restricted Cuban Entities".

In the document, the Venezuelan political organization reiterates that "this new demonstration of the imperial savagery that for more than 60 years the heroic people of Marti and Fidel have resisted, seeks to deepen -as it happens with Venezuela- the genocidal economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed from Washington; and it happens at a time when humanity is facing the terrible pandemic of the COVID-19, Cubaminrex published.

The statement also describes these measures as arbitrary, illegal and illegitimate, whose only objective is to achieve the support of the Latin American ultra-right in the state of Florida, in the face of an electoral scenario unfavorable to Trump.

The PSUV reiterates its unwavering solidarity with the people and government of the sister Republic of Cuba, and with the Cuban Communist Party (PCC); at the same time, it expresses its full belief that Cuba and Venezuela will continue raising together the flag of the defense of sovereignty and independence, the flag of integration and cooperation in solidarity, the statement concludes.

The List of Restricted Cuban Entities, drawn up by the Trump administration in 2018 and which already includes more than 200 institutions, aims to ban transactions by U.S. citizens with companies "under the control or acting on behalf" of Cuba's military, intelligence and security services.