Diaz-Canel to participate in ALBA-TCP high-level conference on economy, finance and trade



HAVANA, Cuba, June 9 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, will participate in the High Level Conference on Economy, Finance and Trade within the framework of COVID-19, convened by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

The event, to be held online on June 10, has been fostered by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros.

This forum will be the right place to discuss the complex global economic situation caused by the novel coronavirus, in order to establish criteria and proposals to face regional and global economic challenges from the perspective of the Alliance.