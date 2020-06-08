Cuba congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis PM on his re-election



HAVANA, Cuba, June 8 (ACN) We congratulate Prime Minister Timothy Harris on his victory and re-election as head of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Monday.

This sister Caribbean nation has Cuba's support and solidarity, Rodriguez Parrilla said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris' Team Unity coalition began its second term as head of St. Kitts and Nevis' government this Monday, after winning the general elections last Friday.

According to Prensa Latina, the alliance of three political parties under Harris' leadership will strengthen the Federation's great advances in terms of peace, progress and prosperity for citizens in the next period of that administration, until 2025.

Team Unity is made up of the Movement of Concerned Citizens in Nevis, the Popular Action Party and the People's Labor Party, both on the island of St. Kitts, who were re-elected on June 5 with victory in nine of the Federation's 11 electoral districts.